Odisha CM urges secretaries to fast-track poll promises with Vision-2036

BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday directed secretaries of all departments to prepare a blue print for implementation of promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the recently concluded Assembly election in the state.

The chief minister after starting work from the CMO in the Lok Seba Bhavan met all secretaries and reiterated that the focus of the government will be on fulfilling the promises which are meant for the welfare of the people. “Our government is the people’s government and our work should reflect this in every sphere,” he said.

The chief minister said that the departments should start work immediately and prepare action plans for implementation of different promises made in the manifesto. There should be a fixed timeline for execution of the schemes.

Majhi, however, acknowledged that all the promises cannot be implemented at the same time. Some can be implemented within 100 days, others will take more time, he said and added that work for the promises should start immediately.

Stating that a government should remain accountable to the people 24 hours a day, the chief minister asked the secretaries to ensure that this is reflected in the functioning of their respective departments.