Odisha orders twice-yearly water tests following diarrhoea, jaundice surge

BHUBANESWAR: As the state witnesses a spurt in diarrhoea and jaundice cases in several districts due to contamination of water sources, the Odisha government has decided to go for mandatory bacteriological testing of all supply systems twice a year.

Sources said at least six outbreaks of diarrhoea and jaundice have been reported in the state in the first half of the year. Most of the cases were attributed to water contamination.

After the major diarrhoea outbreak in Rourkela in last December that left over 10 dead and hundreds affected, more than 150 people were affected and one died in diarrhoea in Sambalpur’s Hirakud and Puri district in April this year. Sambalpur is also in the grip of a major jaundice outbreak with more than 100 people testing positive in the last fortnight, nearly two months after similar outbreaks in Cuttack and Keonjhar districts.

With complaints pouring in over supply of drinking water without quality tests at several lifting and distribution points, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has directed all districts to ensure that the drinking water supplied to households is properly and regularly tested at both source and distribution points.