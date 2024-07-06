Plantation drive at Aum Valley School in Odisha

NUAPADA: Aum Valley School in Titilagarh organised a week-long plantation drive to raise awareness on environmental conservation on Friday.

On day one of the drive, 200 saplings were planted by guests, teachers and students. A target has been set to plant more than 500 sapling over the week. Afterwards, an awareness rally was held which saw the participation of students and teachers. Later in the day, a freshers and achievers programme was organised to felicitate top scorers of the institution.

Chief advisor of the institution and renowned scientist, Dr Rabin Chandra Paramanik, principal of the school Maheshwar Prasad Mishra, senior coordinator for the junior wing, Nishi Beri and retired principal, Chayyakant Sarangi were present.

Founded in 2004, Aum Valley School is a distinguished co-educational CBSE-affiliated institution known for its comprehensive educational approach, preparing students for exams such as JEE, NEET, IIT, CA, CPT, CLAT, and UPSC. The residential campus offers state-of-the-art facilities for the students.