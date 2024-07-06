Triple murder: Two more detained in Balasore district

BALASORE: Oupada police in Balasore district detained two more residents of Barapada village on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of three persons including a couple over sorcery suspicion. Six others had been detained in this connection on Thursday.

Bodies of the deceased Dampa Singh, his wife Gurbari and another woman Somabari Singh were recovered from a forested hill near the village, three days after they had gone missing on Sunday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, IIC Shrabana Kumar Moharana said a police team has been deployed at the village while he along with another team on the day went to the spot where the bodies were recovered, for further investigation. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.

“Currently, eight persons have been detained in connection with the incident and as per preliminary investigation, six of them are reportedly directly involved in the murder. A murder case has been registered and the accused will be produced in court on Saturday,” the IIC informed.

The matter came to light when Somabari’s elder son, who works in Bhubaneswar, called his mother over phone but she did not respond.

He came home on Monday and sought his mother’s whereabouts from the villagers who told him she had gone in search of work. Suspecting foul play, he filed a missing persons report with Oupada police station.