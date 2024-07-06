UPHC boundary wall collapses, three 4-wheelers damaged in Odisha

CUTTACK: At least three four-wheelers were damaged after a portion of the boundary wall of the urban public health centre (UPHC) at Odia Bazaar here collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. However, there were no reports of any injury or casualty in the incident.

The incident took place at around 4 am. Sources said around 50 ft-long portion of the UPHC’s boundary wall caved in on the adjacent road in front of Netaji Birthplace Museum. The debris of the wall fell on three four-wheelers which were parked near it.

Achyutananda Behera, a resident of Odia Bazaar Gauda Sahi, said, “Luckily, the incident took place early in the morning and no one was on the road. Had it happened during the rush hours, the debris of the collapsed wall would have trapped many commuters under it.”

He alleged that the boundary wall was weak due to poor quality construction work. The civic body should demolish the remaining portion and reconstruct the entire wall.

Sources said the Odia Bazaar UPHC building with boundary wall was constructed in 2003. Later, a sum of Rs 45 lakh sanctioned under the National Urban Health Mission was spent on its renovation in 2017 and the height of the boundary wall was increased to 7 ft without strengthening the foundation.

Corporator of Ward no. 18 Iftekhar Alam said due to low-grade renovation work, water is seeping through the roof of the UPHC building. The hospital is also facing waterlogging in absence of drainage system. Its boundary wall too had developed cracks.

“I had taken up the matter with the authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Roads & Building department. But no step was taken in this regard,” he claimed.

Efforts to elicit response from CMC authorities on the issue proved futile.