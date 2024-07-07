Odisha braces for heavy rains as two low-pressure systems likely to form

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to experience good rainfall in the coming days as two low pressure systems may form this month.

There is a moderate probability of formation of cyclonic circulation and its intensification into a low pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal between July 7 and 11. If the system forms, it is likely to move north-westwards, said Bhubaneswar Met office in its extended range forecast for two weeks (July 5 to 11 and July 12 to 18) on Saturday.

The met office further said there is a less probability of formation of another low pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal after July 13.

“There is a possibility of formation of two low pressure areas, however, there are also chances that there could be only cyclonic circulations and they may not intensify further. We are monitoring the weather conditions,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

The rainfall deficit in Odisha between June 1 and July 6 is 25 per cent and the two anticipated weather systems could reduce the deficiency to a great extent, said weather experts. The first low pressure of this monsoon season had formed on June 27 and triggered rains across the state.

Meanwhile, the met office said rainfall activity is expected to remain normal between July 5 and 11, and slightly above normal from July 12 to 18. It has forecast heavy rainfall in some parts of the state in the next two days.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in Puri, Khurda and eight other districts on Sunday.

Very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Koraput and Malkangiri districts during the period.