Odisha CM to present state budget on July 25

BHUBANESWAR: The first session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on July 22 and continue till September 13. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first annual budget of his government for 2024-25 on July 25.The session will start with the address of Governor Raghubar Das followed by discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address on July 22, said a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat.

As per the business schedule of the Assembly, there will be discussion on the Governor’s address for three days till July 24. An announcement on the election of deputy speaker will be made on July 23 and the election for the post will be held on July 24.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the first annual budget of his government for 2024-25 financial year on July 25 and the Appropriation Bill on a vote on account will be tabled on July 31,” the notification said.

The Assembly is set to go into recess from August 1 to 19 during which the department-related standing committees will meet to examine demand for grants of all the departments. The committees will submit their reports with recommendations to be tabled in the Assembly on August 20.

Discussion on department-wise demand for grants will begin from August 21 and the debate will continue till September 9. The Appropriation Bill on the budget for 2024-25 will be tabled in the House on September 10 for passing on the same day.

The first session of the Assembly will have 28 working days. The BJD government had presented an interim budget with an outlay of Rs 2.55 lakh crore for the current financial year before the state went into the simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha.