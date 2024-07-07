Odisha: Justice Rath panel meets, decision on opening Ratna Bhandar on July 9

BHUBANESWAR: The high level committee reconstituted under the chairmanship of retired Orissa High Court Justice Biswanath Rath to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will take a final decision on the opening of the treasury on July 9.

Talking to mediapersons after the first meeting of the committee held in the temple conference hall at Puri, Justice Rath said standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be prepared in consultation with all stakeholders for opening of Ratna Bhandar. The SOPs will be approved by the state government.

“The SOPs will recommend the procedure for opening of Ratna Bhandar and follow-up measures for reinventorisation of the valuables, repair of the inner chamber of the Bhandar, safe upkeep of the jewellery during the repair works and related issues to the state government for consideration and necessary action,” Justice Rath said.

Going by the reports of the previous committee headed by Justice Arijit Pasayat and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) placed before the new panel, duplicate keys of the Ratna Bhandar are available with the district treasury. “We are told that the duplicate keys are in the district treasury. The chief administrator of SJTA will produce the keys in the next meeting,” he said.

“The reports suggest that the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar has not been opened for several decades. It was further reported that attempts were made to open the lock but in vain. If the lock did not open by the duplicate keys then, there is no option but to break it,” he added.