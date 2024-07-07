Odisha MLA Amarendra Das criticizes police for mistreatment, donates stationery for FIRs

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur MLA Amarendra Das gave the local police a lesson in humility by donating the personnel paper and pens for lodging FIRs.

Sources said a man had visited Jagatsinghpur police station on July 10 to lodge a complaint against some anti-social elements who he alleged had been harassing him. While personnel at the police personnel asked him to lodge an FIR, he sought a pen and paper to do so. But the personnel refused following which he left without lodging the FIR. He later met Das and narrated his plight and the police’s attitude towards people especially the poor, illiterate, elderly and senior citizens.

Das visited Jagatsinghpur police station on Thursday to retrieve his hand gun, which he had surrendered ahead of elections.

He observed the lack of responsibility and poor behaviour of police personnel towards common people. The legislator chose to sit at the reception counter instead of the IIC’s office chamber and questioned why he should be treated differently from the common people.

Das slammed the police personnel for their mistreatment of common people and for not providing stationery to a poor person to lodge an FIR against those harassing him. He remarked that victims are treated like culprits at the police station and donated paper and pens to the personnel. Das said he will seek land to construct a reception room where victims can be seated comfortably. SP Rahul PR said a probe is being conduct into the matter.