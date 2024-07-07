Odisha Sambalpur Homeopathic College student alleges ragging, FIR lodged against seniors

SAMBALPUR: A second-year student of Sambalpur Homeopathic Medical College has lodged a complaint of ragging by a group of senior students.

While the matter is under investigation, three of the senior students have filed a complaint against the institution, alleging harassment.

According to reports, on June 28, a second-year BHMS student submitted a written complaint to the principal in-charge and the anti-ragging cell, alleging ragging by four final-year BHMS students. She further claimed that the seniors threatened to kill her by drowning her in a bucket of water.

The college committee conducted an inquiry and found that on the day of the incident, the four senior students had ordered her to water plants in the college garden, which she refused. An altercation ensued, during which they allegedly threatened to kill her. When confronted, three of the seniors denied the allegations but one confessed to attempting to rag her.

Principal in-charge of the college, Diptikanta Singh, stated, the complaint was also forwarded to the anti-ragging cell and an FIR was lodged with Sason police seeking its intervention. Singh stated that the three students who denied the allegation filed a counter-complaint against one of the teachers, alleging harassment and atrocity. “We have informed the entire matter to Sambalpur SP as well. The police have assured to take necessary action,” the principal in-charge added.

ASP Haresh Chandra Pandey acknowledged receiving two FIRs. “We received two FIRs. One from the college authorities and another from the senior students. Though the three seniors were ordered by the institute to vacate the hostel after the incident, this has now been put on hold as the inquiry is underway,” he said. A committee comprising an ASP ranked officer, two DSPs and inspector has been formed to investigate the matter and it will visit the institute soon, the police officer added.