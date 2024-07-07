President Murmu calls to follow ideals of Pandit Gopabandhu Das

BHUBANESWAR: Reputation of a person is evaluated on the basis of contribution to the society and country, said President Droupadi Murmu here on Saturday.
Addressing a function to observe the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das organised by Lok Sewak Mandal and The Samaja at Jayadev Bhawan here, Murmu said, “It doesn’t matter how long a person lives, rather what is important is the kind of life he or she lives.”
Underlining the noble deeds of Pandit Gopabandhu Das in his short lifespan, the President said his contribution to the fields of social service, literature, education, and journalism is unforgettable.
Murmu said Pandit Gopabandhu Das knew very well that no society or nation can progress without proper education which is why he established Muktakash School, also known as Van Vidyalaya, at Satyabadi in Puri district. “His approach of introducing students to nature right from the beginning is very important. Pandit Gopabandhu emphasised on holistic development of students through Van Vidyalaya. In his view, education did not mean only bookish knowledge but to develop students physically, mentally, intellectually and spiritually as well,” she said.
The President also underlined that Gopabandhu Das believed in nationalism and democratic values. His poetry and prose also give the message of patriotism and the welfare of the world. He was dedicated to Odia pride as well as Indian nationalism.
Murmu launched disbursement of Dr Radhanath Rath Scholarship by The Samaja in which Rs 72.14 lakh was sent to the bank accounts of 2,944 students to support them in their higher studies.
Attending the function, Governor Raghubar Das spoke on the immense contribution of the renowned freedom fighter to different fields including education and literature while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted his role in bringing social reforms and promoting women’s education.
Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Pandit Gopabandhu Das was the epitome of sacrifice, service, selflessness and devotion. “To understand Odia Asmita (Odia pride), it is necessary to understand his life story,” Pradhan said.
Lok Sevak Mandal president Raj Kumar and secretary Pravas Acharya also spoke. Speaker Surama Padhy and Lok Sevak Mandal vice-president Deepak Malviya were present among others.