President Murmu calls to follow ideals of Pandit Gopabandhu Das

BHUBANESWAR: Reputation of a person is evaluated on the basis of contribution to the society and country, said President Droupadi Murmu here on Saturday.

Addressing a function to observe the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das organised by Lok Sewak Mandal and The Samaja at Jayadev Bhawan here, Murmu said, “It doesn’t matter how long a person lives, rather what is important is the kind of life he or she lives.”

Underlining the noble deeds of Pandit Gopabandhu Das in his short lifespan, the President said his contribution to the fields of social service, literature, education, and journalism is unforgettable.

Murmu said Pandit Gopabandhu Das knew very well that no society or nation can progress without proper education which is why he established Muktakash School, also known as Van Vidyalaya, at Satyabadi in Puri district. “His approach of introducing students to nature right from the beginning is very important. Pandit Gopabandhu emphasised on holistic development of students through Van Vidyalaya. In his view, education did not mean only bookish knowledge but to develop students physically, mentally, intellectually and spiritually as well,” she said.