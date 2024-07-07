Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal meets CM Majhi, discusses plans for state

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Vedanta Group Anil Agarwal met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Saturday and briefed him about the company’s ongoing activities in the state and future investment plans.

Agarwal reiterated Vedanta Group’s unwavering commitment to Odisha’s progress. The discussion focused on identifying new areas of collaboration that could further accelerate the state’s transformative journey, enhancing the industrial and socio-economic development.

Vedanta Group has made significant investments in Odisha, amounting to more than Rs 1,00,000 crore. This is the conglomerate’s largest ever investment anywhere in the world. These investments have led to the establishment of the world’s largest integrated aluminium smelter plant at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1.8 MTPA and a world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district with a capacity of 3.5 MTPA.

With these initiatives, the group has created more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs, bringing prosperity to remote areas and integrating local communities into the mainstream.

“The state has been crucial to Vedanta’s success, and we remain dedicated to its sustainable and inclusive development. My meeting with the CM was highly productive. We discussed our shared vision for Odisha’s growth. Under his capable leadership, our long-standing partnership will continue to thrive, driving the state to greater heights,” he told the media.