Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Odisha

JAJPUR: Tension prevailed in Arabal and its nearby villages after a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Baruhan-Balichandrapur road near Bhagabanpur village, within Dharmasala Police limits in Jajpur district, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pabitra Samal (25), a resident of Arabala village. The family members of the deceased allege that he has been murdered.

According to the father of the deceased, Pabitra had dinner and went to bed on Friday night. “When I woke up on Saturday morning, one of my friends called me and informed me of his death. Pabitra’s bike, slippers, and wallet were found lying near the body. He was killed over a love affair,” he alleged.

Suspecting his son’s death a murder, he said “My son was in a relationship with a girl from a neighbouring village. I want justice for my only son.”

Demanding stringent action against those involved in Pabitra’s alleged murder, villagers, including Pabitra’s family members, staged a protest by blocking Baruhan-Balichandrapur Road near Bhagabanpur bridge on Saturday. Vehicular traffic on the road was affected due to the blockade. The agitators demanded the immediate arrest of the culprit involved in the crime.

Dharmasala police rushed to the spot and assured the protestors of the arrest of those involved in the crime.

Police have launched an investigation after registering a case in connection with the incident.