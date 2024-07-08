Mohan Charan Majhi meets Puri seer, seeks guidance on governance

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called on Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Sunday and took blessings of the seer.

After meeting the Shankaracharya, Majhi said this was his first meeting with the seer whom he called Guruji after assuming charge of the chief minister. “I got the opportunity to meet the Shankaracharya after my new assignment. I sought his blessing and guidance to run the government efficiently and work for the people. He gave me a lot of advice to work for the people, especially for the marginalised who have been exploited for a long time. He also advised me to work for the restoration of ancient mutts in Puri,” the CM said.

Majhi further said his government will try its best to preserve the ancient monuments as per the guidance of the Shankaracharya. “I am going with a determination to work for the people and welfare of the poor.”

Asked if the Shankaracharya broached anything about the functioning of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, the chief minister said nothing except matters relating to public welfare and role of government in solving problems of the people and delivering justice to needy, was discussed.

The chief minister’s audience with the Shankaracharya a day after the first meeting of the newly-constituted high-level committee to supervise the reopening of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple for repair and inventory of valuables, assumed significance as the seer was reportedly not consulted about the modus operandi of the government.

The Shankaracharya, who was away from the pilgrim town, arrived late in the night on Saturday to be part of the Rath Yatra celebration. The seer told mediapersons that he had no information about the new committee for reopening of Ratna Bhandar.

Responding to queries, the seer said, “What shall I tell you when I have no idea about the committee and why it has been formed. Nobody contacted me to take my views on the formation of the committee. As I have no idea about the committee, I have nothing to say in this regard.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, several ministers of Odisha and BJP MLAs also met the Shankaracharya and took his blessings.