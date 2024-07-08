Naveen Patnaik dissolves BJD state panels, appoints Santrupt as political secy

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday started the process of organisational restructuring of the party on the occasion of Rath Yatra on Sunday by dissolving all the state-level committees.

All senior vice-presidents, vice-presidents, general secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das, general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Dasburma, other general secretaries, secretaries and state office-bearers of BJD have been removed. BJD’s media advisor Manas Mangaraj has also been removed. However, the district committees of the party will continue to function.

An order signed by Naveen said all state-level office-bearers of the BJD are hereby dissolved with immediate effect. The new state-level office-bearers will be appointed soon after due consultation with senior leaders. The district-level office-bearers will continue to hold office, the order said.

Former corporate leader and BJD’s candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat Santrupt Mishra has been appointed as political secretary to Leader of Opposition Naveen. Similarly, Sukanta Panda has been appointed as the public relations officer (PRO) to the Opposition Leader. Panda was the PRO to the chief minister when Naveen Patnaik held the office before the election.

Similarly, a new set of national and state spokespersons have been appointed by the party supremo. Santrupt Misra, Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Pradeep Majhi have been named as national spokespersons.

The 14 state spokespersons appointed by Naveen are deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick, deputy chief whip Pratap Deb, Rajya Sabha member Sulata Deo, former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra, Arun Sahoo, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Dibya Shankar Mishra and Sudam Marndi besides Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Shrimayee Mishra, Lekhashree Samantsinghar, Bhrugu Baxipatra and Lenin Mohanty.