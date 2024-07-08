Odisha: Cremation of minor in juvenile home held up as family untraceable

JAGATSINGHPUR: The cremation of a 17-year-old boy from Raipada village under Raghunathpur police station who allegedly died by suicide at the Bal Sudhar Gruha in Angul, has been delayed for three days due to the inability to locate his parents.

The police, Child Help Line, and officials from the District Child Protection Offices of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have been searching for his family members but in vain.

Police said, the minor was arrested eight months ago for an ATM robbery by Kissan Nagar police in Cuttack district. After his arrest, he was forwarded to the Juvenile Justice Board in Cuttack and then shifted to Bal Sudhar Gruha.

Sources said, though he was released on bail a month after his arrest, his parents did not come to take him home. This abandonment reportedly led to the minor’s frustration and subsequent death by suicide. He was found hanging in the bathroom on July 5 morning. He was declared dead upon arrival at the district headquarters hospital in Angul.

Sources said, his father is dead while his elder brother works in Bangalore. His mother, who moves around in search of work and stays in Raipada village has been untraceable. Her house in the village was found locked when a team of officials visited on Sunday.

Sarpanch of Raghunathpur panchayat Suchitra Panda stated the family is not originally from the locality and has encroached upon the government land. She confirmed the house is locked because the mother frequently moves around for work.

Raghunathpur IIC Rasmibala Sethi corroborated the victim had committed a crime in Kissan Nagar and was forwarded to Juvenile Justice Board, Cuttack after his arrest. His mother, who stays alone in Raipada village, has not been traceable for three days.

District child protection officer, Cuttack, Pragati Mohanty, stated that a written consent from family members is required for the postmortem.