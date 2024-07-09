Baripada Grand Road comes alive as Odisha Deputy CM joins devotees

BARIPADA: The Grand Road of Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district witnessed a huge congregation of devotees on Monday to pull the chariots of the Trinity, traditionally observed after Puri Rath Yatra.

First, the devotees from various places joyously participated in pulling the Taladhwaja Rath, the chariot of Lord Balabhadra. The ceremony began at 3 pm and took nearly an hour to reach Gundicha temple.

Subsequently, the Darpadalana, the chariot of Devi Subhadra, was pulled and halted halfway on the Grand Road in front of Baripada Town police station. Upholding tradition, only women devotees pulled the chariot of Devi Subhadra, starting at 5.30 pm. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, was welcomed by women devotees and the district administration at the Grand Road as she joined in pulling Devi Subhadra’s chariot.

Expressing her joy, Parida said, “I am happy to take part in this grand religious event in Dwitiya Srikhetra. It is only possible due to the blessings of the Gods and Goddess. I encourage the district administration to continue this unique practice where women pull the chariot of Goddess Subhadra.”

The rituals at Baripada celebrations are the same as Puri albeit the span of the sojourn till return journey is 13 days.

According to Kameswar Tripathy, the servitor of Devi Subhadra, all rituals such as ‘mangala alati’ and ‘abakash’ were performed in the morning, with ‘Danda Bhoga’ offered to the Trinity at noon. Evening rituals like sandhya dhupa were conducted for the Trinity on their respective chariots.

Mayurbhanj collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde assured that adequate facilities, including health camps and drinking water, were arranged on the Grand Road for devotees. SP S Sushree confirmed that no untoward incidents were reported on the first day of the festival.

Elaborate security arrangements were made to monitor the event. As per tradition, the chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are expected to reach Gundicha temple on Tuesday.