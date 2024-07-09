Goods van gets stuck on NH-16 due to flyover sink in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A goods van on Monday got stuck on NH-16 flyover near Dumduma after a portion of the overpass caved in triggering panic among the commuters and locals.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the right wheel of the empty van heading towards Khurda from Bhubaneswar got stuck all of a sudden on the flyover due to formation of a sink. The driver and helper of the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries following the incident.

The incident also led to traffic snarl on the stretch for a while. NHAI authorities rushed to the spot and cordoned off the place. The van was pulled out of the hole. The NHAI also started repair work on the damaged portion of the flyover road in the evening.

Locals alleged poor quality of construction work for formation of the hole. The flyover was opened last year. NHAI officials in Bhubaneswar said they contacted their counterparts in Berhampur for immediate repair work as the road falls under their jurisdiction.

A senior official of NHAI, Berhampur, however, ruled out poor quality of construction. “Such sink on road occasionally forms during rain due to use of flyash base which is normal. Our deputy manager and other officials visited the spot to inspect it, while the incident management team also rushed immediately to take appropriate measures to fix it,” the official said.

Commuters, on the other hand, sought inspection of the entire stretch of the flyover and appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such mishaps in future.