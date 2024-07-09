Naveen set to free BJD from power centres, abolish posts of organisation & headquarters general secretaries

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to free the party from power centres and make decision-making process multi-centric and broad-based, the BJD is likely to abolish the posts of general secretary (organisation) and general secretary (headquarters) in the next phase of organisational restructuring.

While party supremo Naveen Patnaik is set to announce the state office-bearers in the next couple of days after consultation with senior leaders, sources said, both the posts which made individuals responsible for the organisation and day-to-day functioning of the headquarters will be done away with.

The two posts were introduced in the BJD in November 2019 and ratified again in April 2020 after organisational elections of the regional party. Former ministers Pranab Prakash Das and Sanjay Das Burma were appointed to these posts respectively.

Sources said that the party will revert to old system where several general secretaries were appointed and given charge of districts. A senior leader told this paper that a single person will not be given charge of the entire organisation after the debacle the party faced in the recently-concluded elections.

However, posts of senior vice-president, vice-president, general secretaries and joint secretaries will continue. After organisational restructuring, all the frontal units including Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal will be revamped. The restructuring process will be over before the beginning of budget session of the Assembly on July 22, sources said.

Meanwhile, BJD national spokesperson Santrupt Misra and senior media coordinator Pratap Jena told mediapersons that changes are made in the party whenever necessary in order to make the organisation more vibrant and effective. Jena said that the media cell has also been revamped to make it more dynamic and vibrant. The media cell will highlight different issues and problems being faced by the people for necessary steps by the government.