Odisha: Boy cremated after mother gets traced

JAGATSINGHPUR : The post-mortem and cremation of a 17-year-old boy of Raipada village under Raghunathpur police station, who allegedly died by suicide at the Bal Sudhar Gruha in Angul, was conducted on Monday after his mother was traced.

Despite extensive efforts by the police, Child Help Line, and officials from the District Child Protection offices of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, the boy’s family was initially untraceable. The sarpanch of Raghunathpur panchayat, Suchitra Panda, along with other ward members, took it upon themselves to search for Malati Pradhan, the boy’s mother. She was eventually found after four days in Korakora village but initially refused to bring her son’s body back due to extreme poverty.

After Panda assured Malati that funeral and travel expenses to bring her son’s body to their village would be paid, she relented. Eventually, the sarpanch convinced Malati to travel to Angul to give her permission for the cremation.

The cremation was finally conducted in Angul in the presence of a magistrate.

(Help for those having suicidal thoughts available on TN helpline 104 and Sneha helpline 044-24640050)