Odisha CM announces Rs 15 lakh incentive for athletes Jena, Rohidas ahead of Paris Olympics

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charna Majhi on Monday announced cash incentive of Rs 15 lakh each for ace javelin thrower Kishore Jena and hockey star Amit Rohitas who are set to represent Odisha in the Paris Olympics.

The chief minister said cash incentive is aimed at motivating the two promising sportspersons to excel and bring glory for the nation. “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to both on behalf of the people of Odisha. I have full faith in their indomitable will, hardwork and determination. They will inspire the young talents of the state. The financial support is a gesture to encourage Jena and Rohidas who have qualified to participate in the Paris Olympics,” Majhi said.

He further said that the people of the state have full faith in the capabilities of both the players. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath both will bring laurels for the state and the country by displaying their best skills in the Olympics, considered to be ‘Mahakumbh’ of sporting events.

The chief minister said that there is no dearth of sports talent in Odisha. “The state government is fully committed to provide necessary infrastructure, financial support and better sport facilities at the grassroots for the all-round development of budding talents from every corner of the state and to realise their dreams,” he said.