Odisha: One dies of diarrhoea in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR : After diphtheria and malaria, cases of diarrhoea have been reported from Rayagada district.

Sources said, a 49-year-old man identified as Chitra Suna of Bhatanagapadar village in Muniguda block died of diarrhoea on Monday. Suna succumbed before any medical aid could reach him. Sources said six others from the village have been afflicted with the disease. After being apprised of the situation by BJP leader Jagannath Nundruka, a team of health workers from Muniguda led by Dr V Chandrasekhar reached the village and brought the affected persons to hospital.

This apart, medicines were distributed among the villagers by the team. Sources said two of the six affected persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada after their condition deteriorated. The health team suspects the disease could have spread due to consumption of contaminated water.

Meanwhile, Rayagada collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan has directed RWSS officials to supply safe water through tankers to the village.