CM Majhi emphasises greater focus on industrial growth

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed the Industries and MSME departments to create a conducive environment to facilitate industrial growth in the state.

Taking a review of the two departments at a high-level meeting at Lok Seba Bhavan here, the chief minister said the state endowed with rich mineral resources has the potential to generate large scale employment through value addition by setting up metal-based industries, using latest technology.

“The state has vast scope for setting up of port-based industries and the rapid technological advancement are paving the way for several emerging industries to drive growth of the state economy,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on the industrial growth of the state which has failed to catch up with other developed states of the country. He has the dream to make Odisha as the gateway of eastern India in the next 25 years for which the state has to prepare a roadmap for infrastructure development to achieve the desired goal.

Emphasising on the establishment of more labour intensive industries, the chief minister said the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises department has a greater role to play by encouraging new entrepreneurs to set up enterprises in emerging fields. The Centre is providing financial assistance under different schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma Scheme and departments concerned must ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach intended beneficiaries.

Minister of state for Industries Sampad Chandar Swain, MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg, additional chief secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal, principal secretary Industries department Hemant Sharma and MSME principal secretary Saswat Mishra were present.