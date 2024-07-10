Job protest hits coal mine operations in Odisha

ANGUL: The villagers of Gopal Prasad in Angul have paralysed operations in Hingula open cast mine at Talcher coalfield for the last two days demanding jobs in lieu of their land.

There has been no production or dispatch of coal from the mega mine for the last two days due to the strike by villagers. Hingula mine produces 35,000 to 40,000 tonne of coal per day.

An agitator claimed though the village was acquired a decade back, the job demand of the locals is yet to be addressed. The authorities of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) are yet to provide jobs to 205 villagers.

An official of the mining project said the sub-committee formed as per the RPDAC decision, has submitted its report. However, it has been stayed by the district administration for further clarification.

Talcher sub-collector Manoj Tripathy said he is aware of the situation and a meeting was earlier held to resolve the impasse. If required, the administration will convene another meeting of the villagers and colliery officials to sort out the issues.