NHAI asks PDs to conduct regular inspection of flyovers in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash over formation of a sink on the new flyover on NH-16 in the city, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked all project coordinators in the state to conduct regular inspection of the overpasses to check recurrence of such incidents.

Terming the incident unfortunate, NHAI Odisha CGM Virendra Singh attributed waterlogging to be the main cause behind the sink formation that posed threat to commuters on the NH flyover near Dumduma on Monday.

Singh said instructions have been issued to all project coordinators for regular inspection of flyovers. “They have also been asked to carry out inspection through consultants and take appropriate measures to resolve the issue of waterlogging on the overpasses,” he said.

Singh’s reaction came after BMC mayor Sulochana Das and others visited the site earlier on the day and sought immediate technical inspection of flyovers in the city.

“There is fear among the locals and commuters following the incident as the flyover had been opened for public only six months back. They are also questioning the quality of work carried out by the contractor. So there should be a thorough inspection of all the three new flyovers opened on the stretch including the one at Khandagiri,” Das told TNIE.

She further said people are in panic because of the recent incidents of multiple bridge collapse in Bihar. “As the three flyovers had been constructed by the same contractors, technical inspection of the structures should be carried out to avoid safety concerns,” she said.

Poor discharge of rainwater accumulated on the NH flyovers at multiple locations in the city has remained a concern. At some places including Rasulgarh, there have been instances of storm water directly falling on the service road. An NHAI official, however, said they have already started work to fix this issue and the problem at Rasulgarh has been resolved.

Meanwhile, Das said she has also sought early completion of the flyover work at Hansapal for the convenience of commuters. Originally planned to be completed by mid-2022, the flyover work is still incomplete.