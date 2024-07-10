Remain watchful of challenges posed by science & tech: President Droupadi Murmu

BHUBANESAWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday advised budding scientists to remain alert of the challenges thrown up by new inventions, and the darker side of technology.

Addressing the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) here, Murmu said due to the advances in the field of generative artificial intelligence, the problem of deep fake and many regulatory challenges are coming to the fore. “Very rapid changes are now taking place in the field of science and technology. New technological developments are providing capabilities to human society, but at the same time, they are also creating new challenges for humanity,” she remarked.

She also cited the example of gene editing saying the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 tool is a huge step towards solving many incurable diseases. The President hoped people associated with science education and policy makers would try to solve all these problems together, so that humanity, research and development can benefit from them.

“Mahatma Gandhi has defined seven social sins, one of which is merciless science. Promoting science without sensitivity towards humanity is like committing a sin. Students should always remember this message of Gandhiji and maintain humility and use their knowledge for the development of society and the country,” she stated.

Murmu hailed technologies that can be used for the betterment and upliftment of humanity. “India’s first and the most affordable CAR T-Cell therapy in the world was launched in April. A Cyclotron facility is being set up at NISER. These achievements in our fight against cancer provide a new hope to the entire human race,” she said and advised students not to be discouraged due to delay in getting breakthroughs in science and research.

On the occasion, Husna AV, a student from the School of Chemical Sciences, was awarded the Kanak Benjamin Memorial Award for achieving the highest academic performance among women students and Pranay Mohanty achieved the highest overall academic performance earning the prestigious gold medal across all disciplines.

Among others, Governor Raghubar Das and CM Mohan Charan Majhi also attended.