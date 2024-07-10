Six robbers fire at man, loot Rs 12 lakh in Balasore

BALASORE: A gang of six unidentified miscreants fired at a man and looted Rs 12 lakh cash from him in the Kupari area within Khaira police limits in Balasore district on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of the Indian Bank’s Bartana branch.

The injured victim is Bishnupada Mohapatra, an employee of Krupeswar Petrol Pump in Kupari. Bishnupada and his colleague, Ajay Mohapatra, had gone to the bank on a bike, with Bishnupada carrying the cash bag. The miscreants were waiting in front of the bank.

As the duo approached, the gang attempted to snatch the cash bag. Bishnupada resisted, but one of the assailants opened fire. A bullet hit Bishnupada’s leg. The robbers then grabbed the cash bag and fled.

Bishnupada was taken to Khaira hospital for treatment.

IIC Gayadhar Behera said one of the miscreants wore a helmet, and the others used masks. A case has been registered and investigation is on.