Ten-year-old among four stuck in hospital lift for an hour in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR : Four persons including a 10-year-old boy had a harrowing experience at the newly-launched Maternal and Child Health (MCH) hospital at Jagatsinghpur after the lift they got in malfunctioned, trapping them inside for around an hour on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 12:30 am. Achuyta Bhoi of Tirtol said, “I had brought my 10-year-old son to the hospital for his treatment. After the lift malfunctioned, I contacted my daughter over phone who then informed others about our situation.”

Similarly, a patient’s attendant Abhaya Das said he was using the lift to go outside the hospital for dinner. But the lift malfunctioned, trapping four of them inside for an hour.

Sources said no lift operator was present in the hospital when the incident took place. On hearing screams of the persons trapped inside the elevator, other attendants informed the local police and fire services personnel. Subsequently, fire fighters reached the spot and rescued the trapped individuals by breaking open the lift’s door with the help of an iron rod.

Superintendent of Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital Sarojkant Jena said a lift operator is yet to be deployed in the new MCH building. “The lift malfunctioned due to power cut. We have stopped operation of the lift during the night and advised patients to use the stairs and ramp. The lift is now operating properly,” he added.