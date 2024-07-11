Don’t copy BJD government’s moves, BJD leader Subash Singh tells BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday questioned the decision of the state cabinet raising the minimum wage for different category of workers stating a similar decision was taken by its dispensation on March 14.

Addressing a media conference here, senior BJD leader and Cuttack mayor Subash Singh said the BJP government should not copy paste decisions taken by its predecessor.

Singh, who is also the general secretary of Biju Shramika Samukhya, released a resolution passed by the previous government on March 14 which said the rate of wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers have been enhanced to Rs 450, Rs 500, Rs 550 and Rs 600 respectively.

The resolution said the revised rate will come into effect from March 15, 2024.

Stating that the current BJP government in the state is also not aware that such a decision had been taken by the previous government, Singh alleged the decision was taken to shift the focus from the mismanagement during the Rath Yatra.

The BJP government is trying to take credit by copy pasting a decision of the previous government, Singh said adding the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik had hiked the wages of workers by Rs 100 which was one of its kind in the country.