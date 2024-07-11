Draft rules for amended Puri temple Act ready: Odisha government

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday informed the Orissa High Court that the draft rules for the amended provision of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 is ready and it will be taking another four months to finalise it.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho adjourned the hearing on the PIL on the legal validity of the amendment of Section 16 (2) of the Act to a date after four weeks. One Dilip Baral of Puri had filed the petition. Petitioner counsel Anup Mohapatra opposed framing of the Rules at this stage.

Acting on the PIL, the high court had on March 15, 2022, issued notice to the state government and directed it to file the counter affidavit indicating specifically the details of the transactions entered pursuant to the amended section.

In an interim order on that day, the high court had said, “All actions taken pursuant to the amendment of Section 16 (2) of the Act would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.”

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration administrator (rituals) Jitendra Sahoo filed an affidavit bringing on record the relevant transactions in compliance with the court’s order on June 24, 2024.

The state government on its part took the stand that the delegation of powers to officials at different levels would facilitate a speedy disposal of all the cases related to alienation of land or immovable properties.