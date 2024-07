BHUBANESWAR: In its first bureaucratic reshuffle at the senior level, the BJP government on Wednesday handed Saswat Mishra, principal secretary to the Governor, additional charge of two key departments - Finance and Energy.

Mishra will replace Vishal Dev as the principal secretary in the Finance department. Dev has been appointed as principal secretary in Electronics and IT department and will continue to hold additional charge of Odisha Forest Development Corporation. Mishra will be in additional charge of the chairman of the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, a notification by the General Administration department said.

The change of guard in the Finance department has come even as the state government is scheduled to place the budget for 2024-25 and another vote-on-account for three months in the Assembly on July 25 and July 30 respectively.

The government has also been cautious as it has stuck to a set of officers in certain positions. The notification said Surendra Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the General Administration and Public Grievance department with additional charge of tourism, has been given additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs department replacing G Mathivathanan.

Mathivathanan, who headed the Housing and Urban Development department for 11 years, has been posted as DG of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.