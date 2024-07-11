Man dies after being run over by bus carrying son’s baraat in Odisha

CUTTACK: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a bus carrying his son’s marriage party at Chatarapada village in Cuttack’s Narasinghpur block on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as 57-year-old Bimbadhar Nayak. The tragic incident took place near Bimbadhar’s house when the marriage party of his 22-year-old son Babul was getting ready to set out for the wedding venue at Tagilo village.

Sources said Bimbadhar had arranged three cars and a bus for members of Babul’s marriage party. The groom had already taken his seat in a car while his family members were inside the other two four-wheelers. However, several baraatis including Bimbadhar were waiting to board the bus.

When the bus did not start, some people pushed it from behind. Subsequently, the bus started running but due to brake failure, the driver could not control the vehicle and ran over Bimbadhar who was waiting on the village road. Bimbadhar suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Narasinghpur community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, irate locals blocked Narasinghpur-Angul road near Chatarapada demanding adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

The road blockade was lifted after the local administration provided Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross Fund and the bus owner assured to compensate the bereaved family adequately.