Odisha: 26 projects worth Rs 5,992 crore get government approval

BHUBANESWAR: In its bid to give a push to industrialisation in Odisha, the state government on Wednesday approved 26 projects valued at Rs 5,992.92 crore with the potential to create 19,364 jobs.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided over by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja gave its nod to projects across sectors including steel, chemicals, renewable energy, textiles, manufacturing, infrastructure, information technology and tourism in 14 districts.

Several projects in the steel sector were approved including the GM Iron and Steel Company Limited’s proposal to establish a 0.23 million tonne per annum capacity steel plant and a 45 MW captive power plant in the Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, Shree Ganesh Metaliks Limited will expand its integrated steel plant in Sundargarh. Besides, the proposal of Times Steel and Power Private Limited to expand its existing plant in Sundargarh was approved. Aryan Ispat and Power Private Limited will also expand its existing project at Sambalpur. SSAB Energy and Minerals Limited will expand its beneficiation plant in the Keonjhar district.

Bhaskar Steel and Ferro Alloy Private Limited (Unit of KAI Steel) will add downstream facilities in Sundargarh. In the steel downstream sector, Shyamshakti Metals Private Limited will establish a structural and pipe manufacturing unit in Rengali, Sambalpur.

The proposal of Cabcon India Limited to set up a manufacturing unit for aluminium conductors, wire rods and cables in Sundargarh was also approved. Similarly, Shreyash Aluminium and Alloys Private Limited will establish a high-grade electrical conducting rod and alloy rod manufacturing unit in Jharsuguda.

In the chemical sector, Eternis Fine Chemicals Limited’s proposal to set up a perfumery ingredient manufacturing unit in Ganjam was cleared. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited’s 100 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic captive power plant at Boudh, Solisys Solar Private Limited’s manufacturing facility for solar modules in Khurda and Nandaraj Agrotech Private Limited’s unit for spices and snacks in Khurda also got the nod.