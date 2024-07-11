Odisha among 12 major states with highest telecom devices theft cases: COAI report

BHUBANESWAR: Theft of telecom devices could be a major factor behind erratic network connectivity across the state even as a latest report ranks Odisha among the 12 major states where such burglaries increased significantly in the last six months.

According to data submitted to the Ministry of Communications by the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) represents all three private telecom service providers (TSPs) - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Limited, as many as 269 thefts of telecom equipment have been reported in the state this year.

The highest 196 devices (equipment from telecom towers) of Bharti Airtel have been stolen from the state during the period, followed by Reliance Jio’s 73. However, no case of theft of Vodafone Idea’s equipment has come to the fore. Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh recorded the maximum theft incidents with 3,624, 2,535 and 2,082 cases respectively, while the surge in theft cases in Odisha is significantly higher than in neighbouring West Bengal (148), Andhra Pradesh (143) and Chhattisgarh (84). Jharkhand has reported 224 cases and Madhya Pradesh 205.

Sources said the theft of active telecom equipment, particularly remote radio units (RRUs) and baseband units (BBUs) posed a serious threat to the Digital India initiative and rollout of 5G network work across the state. It has also put a financial burden on service providers leading to additional expenditure to install new equipment.