Odisha: Man shot dead in public

BERHAMPUR: A 28-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified miscreant in public at Kabisuryanagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said the incident occurred when the victim, Trinath Malik, was sitting on the banks of Jateswar pond within the NAC limits. At around 4:10 pm, an unidentified assailant shot him twice. Locals found him in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and shifted Trinath to Kabisuryanagar hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. During the investigation, police seized empty bullet cases from the crime scene.

Based on statements from the locals, police identified the accused but he has not been apprehended yet. A search is underway at various locations, said the SP.

The reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained but is suspected to be due to past enmity.

The SP added that the deceased was a history sheeter with over 10 cases registered against him at different police stations in the district. Further investigation is underway.