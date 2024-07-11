Puri farmer receives patent for veggie deseeding machine

BHUBANESWAR: Winner of the Krishi Karman Award Dillip Kumar Baral has received a patent for his vegetable deseeding machine which he invented in 2019.

The Indian Patent Office (IPO) under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry granted the patent to Baral’s invention for a period of 20 years.

“It is hearby certified that a patent has been granted to the patentee for an invention entitled seed processing apparatus and method thereof for a term of 20 years from May 3, 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the Patents Act, 1970,” said controller of patent UP Pandit.

The National Innovation Foundation of India, an autonomous institute of the Ministry of Science and Technology, had recommended the innovation of Baral, a farmer from Resinga village in Puri’s Nimapara block, to the controller general of patent in 2021 for grant of patent. The machine was specially designed by Baral to extract seeds from tomato and brinjal. Operated by one HP electric motor, it can extract pulp mixed seeds from the two vegetables.