SLN MCH in Koraput smells rat all around!

JEYPORE: The SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput is grappling with a severe rat infestation, causing sleepless nights for both patients and hospital authorities. As a result, 20 rodent cages have been placed in almost all the wards besides five staff employed and tasked with handling the menace!

Sources report that the rodents are commonly found in the Mother and Child Care Units, doctors’ chambers, and patient wards, causing constant anxiety among patients, their relatives, and medical staff. The rats have been known to gnaw on medicines, damage bed sheets, and consume food meant for patients.

Though hospital authorities have deployed five additional manpower and placed cages around the facility to curb the infestation, the problem persists.

The hospital has sought assistance from the Public Works Department of Koraput to seal rat holes inside and outside the premises and has advised patients and their relatives to avoid discarding food waste, which increases the problem.

“We have already begun measures to address the rat menace in the hospital and plan to enlist the help of a rodent control agency for a more comprehensive solution in the near future,” said superintendent of Koraput MCH, Susant Kumar Sahu.