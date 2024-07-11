Teacher held for raping student in Odisha's Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: A 58-year-old teacher of a government upper primary school at Derabish in Kendrapara district was arrested for allegedly raping a Class V student.

The mother of the 10-year-old victim, filed an FIR in the Derabish police station alleging the accused, Pramod Kumar Rath, of raping her minor daughter on Tuesday. It was alleged that the victim was raped in the school after the accused asked her to come to a separate room on the pretext of providing her with some books. The accused later threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The victim’s mother said she got to know of her daughter’s ordeal after the latter complained of abdominal pain. Acting on the FIR, police investigated the matter in the school and came to know that the teacher had raped the girl.

He was arrested under sections 74 and 75 of BNS and section 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. Both the victim and the teacher were examined by doctors at the district headquarters hospita, said Derabish IIC Kisor Tarei.