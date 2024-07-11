Three killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in Odisha

ROURKELA: Three members of a family, including two minor siblings, were killed and two others critically injured after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway (NH) 520 on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred around 2.45 am at Rengalbeda within Koida police limits in Sundargarh district, about 125 km from Rourkela.

Police identified the deceased as Piyush Naik (13), his brother Trishant Naik (6) and Supriya Naik (25). The critically injured are Sandhyarani Naik (54) and Sumitra Naik (32).

Koida IIC Manoranjan Kumbhar confirmed three deaths had occurred in the mishap. The victims were rushed to Koida community health centre (CHC), where three were pronounced dead, and the other two were shifted to a private hospital in Rourkela as their condition deteriorated.

CPM secretary of Sundargarh Pravat Panda, said Sandhyarani was the former sarpanch of Koida and others belonged to her extended family. He said Sumitra was the mother of the two minors and Supriya was her sister-in-law.

Panda said the family was returning to Koida after attending a wedding ceremony in Saras area of Keonjhar district when the incident took place. He said Sandhyarani’s condition is critical.

Panda attributed the mishap to Koida police’s failure in removing the truck from the road after it had broke down.

The Commerce & Transport department had previously written to the DGP, requesting instructions for all police stations in the state to ensure immediate clearing of vehicles from roads after mishaps or breakdowns and also penalise vehicles wrongfully parked on roads.

In March last year, three passengers were killed and many others were injured after a passenger bus hit a truck parked on NH-143 near Chandiposh.

Other major accidents this year include one in May, where four persons died in a single-vehicle accident on NH-143 near Rourkela.