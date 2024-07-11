Woman gangraped over ganja trade conflict in Odisha's Buguda

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old woman from Buguda was allegedly gang-raped by three miscreants who dumped her at an isolated place under Kabisuryanagar police limits on Tuesday night.

While the woman was rescued by police in a critical condition near a pond in Khairpalli village on Wednesday and admitted to a local hospital, one person has been arrested in this connection.

Police said the survivor lodged a complaint alleging that she was near Khairapalli village when the group of five men, under the influence of alcohol, took her to the hills on the outskirts. She was raped by three persons. They dumped her near a pond in an unconscious state, she said.

Though the reason behind the inhuman incident has not yet been ascertained, illegal ganja trade is suspected to have caused enmity between them.

Basing on the victim’s statement, police registered a case, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena. One person has been nabbed and being interrogated while raids are on to nab the other culprits, added Meena.