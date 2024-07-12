Congress gheraos NHAI office, demands inquiry into Dumduma flyover sink incident

BHUBANESHWAR: Opposition Congress on Friday gheraoed NHAI regional office seeking a high-level inquiry into the flyover sink near Dumduma in the city on July 8. The party leaders also asked Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to take responsibility of it.

Activists of students and youth Congress led by NSUI president Yasir Nawaz and others staged a protest in front of the NHAI office at Jayadev Vihar in the city seeking stern action against those responsible for the flyover sink incident. They also demanded the blacklisting of the contractor who carried out the flyover work for the ‘poor quality of construction.’

Nawaz said the flyover sink has created panic among the commuters. He questioned the silence of the BJP government in the matter.

“The BJP who talks about Odia Asmita (Odia Pride) must answer why no Odia contractor was awarded the work. It should also explain how many Odia people are working in the AIPL, the contracting agency of the flyover, in the state,” Nawaz said.

The Congress leader also hit out at NHAI for its alleged silence in the matter and demanded that a high-level inquiry committee should be formed by it and stern action be taken against those responsible for the lapses.

Party leader Sonali Sahoo alleged that the Khandagiri flyover opened for the public in 2021 has also been repaired at least 25 times in three years.

She questioned Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi’s ‘silence’ on the matter and asked her to take responsibility of the incident.

“If she releases the report card before the elections to take credit for NH work, she should also take the blame for the poor quality of construction of these flyovers in Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency. The MP should seek unconditional apology from the people of the city and must ensure that the contract concerned is blacklisted,” Sahoo said.

Notably, the opposition parties have trained their guns on the BJP government in the state after a sink formed on the NH 16 flyover near Dumduma, which opened six months back, on July 8. A goods van got stuck on the sink after it was formed on the day.

Following the incident, BJD leader and Mayor Sulochana Das also sought technical inspection of the flyovers in the city to rule out their safety concern. The NHAI which attributed water-logging to be the main cause of the flyover sink has asked all its project directors in the state to carry out regular inspections of the flyovers to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.