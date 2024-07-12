Diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: At least 17 people were affected by diarrhoea in Kopra village under Mathili block on Wednesday.

The affected have been admitted to Mathili sub-divisional hospital and the condition of four is stated to be critical. A team led by medical officer Amiya Kumar Swain from Mathili sub-divisional hospital rushed to the village on Thursday and distributed medicines among locals.

Swain told The New Indian Express after his arrival in the village, five more persons complained of diarrhoea and were admitted to Mathili sub-divisional hospital taking the number of those affected to 17. The patients are being administered saline and given medicines. The situation in the village is under control, Swain said.

He said the affected people are tight-lipped over the food they had consumed. We have collected food and water samples from the village and the same will be sent to a laboratory for testing. A clear picture will be emerge only after the test results are obtained. “We suspect contaminated water from a tube well in the village might have made the locals sick. There are four tube wells in the village,but all those who had drunk water from a particular well fell ill. A water tanker has been despatched to the village and tube wells are being disinfected.

Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla visited Kopra village and Mathili sub-divisional hospital and interacted with residents and affected people.