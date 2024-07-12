July 14 most likely date for Ratna Bhandar reopening: Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday hinted that the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri will be reopened on July 14 as recommended by the temple management committee.

Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons here that the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee has ratified the proposals of the high-level committee headed by former Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath with some changes to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sent it for approval of the government.

“The date of opening of Ratna Bhandar will be July 14 as recommended by the high-level committee and approved by the temple managing committee. The managing committee has agreed to the suggestion of high-level committee for opening the treasury on July 14. In all possibility the state government will accept the date,” Harichandan said.

He said the temple committee has made some changes in the SOPs prepared by the high-powered panel. The government will make a proper scrutiny of the SOP and make sure that it does not clash with the the temple rituals.

“All I can say is the government may stick to the date approved by the temple committee to open the Ratna Bhandar on July 14. The SOPs as modified by the committee will be examined thoroughly by the government and a decision will be taken soon,” the minister added.

The 16-member high-level committee constituted by the state government for inspection of the inner Ratna Bhandar and reinventorisation of ornaments and valuables of the Trinity in its first meeting on July 9 had prepared an SOP and proposed July 14 as the date for reopening of the treasury.

The temple management committee had forwarded the same to the state government with little modification on Wednesday.