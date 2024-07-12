Missing physiotherapy student's body recovered after four-day search in Khurda quarry

BHUBANESWAR: After four days of extensive search, rescue teams on Friday fished out the body of 21-year-old physiotherapy student Om Prakash Rath from the water-filled stone quarry in Khurda district's Tapang where he went missing four days back.

“The body was recovered by the rescue teams between 8 am and 8.30 am. It was later handed over to his family members,” said DIG Awinash Kumar.

Kumar said multiple agencies like Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Fire and Emergency Service, INS Chilika, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a start-up of National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Rourkela had launched a joint operation to trace him.

One of the rescuers told the newspaper that Om's body was traced about 30 metres from the shore of the stone quarry.