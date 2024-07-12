Mobile phones banned on all three chariots, says new Jagannath temple administrator

BHUBANESWAR: No mobile phones will be allowed atop the three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, said chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Arabinda Kumar Padhee.
After taking over charge as the temple administrator on Friday, Padhee said any act of indiscipline on the chariots or during the rituals will be dealt with strictly. Overcrowding of the three chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadala and Nandighosha - will also be prevented as only designated servitors would be allowed to remain on the chariots during the Bahuda, Niladri Bije and other rituals.
Amidst the row over the fall of Lord Balabhadra on 'charamala' during the Adapa Bije Pahandi on Tuesday, Padhee was appointed as the chief administrator of the temple in place of Vir Vikram Yadav on Thursday. It was alleged that overcrowding of the chariot by young sevayats, who carry mobile phones to create reels, was one of the reasons behind the mishap.
Padhee said the focus of the temple administration is now on smooth conduct of the remaining rituals of the Trinity with cooperation of the sevayats. "We have had a round of preliminary talks with members of all the nijogs related to Rath Yatra and another round is scheduled in the evening. We will ensure that no one and nothing brings a bad name to the Jagannath culture," he said.
While the Babuda Yatra (return journey from Gundicha temple to Srimandir) of the Trinity is scheduled on July 15, Suna Besha will be on July 17 and Niladri Bije of the deities will be done on July 19. The temple administration will take all steps and the SOP will be followed to prevent a recurrence of such an event during these upcoming rituals, Padhee said.
Earlier, the managing committee of the temple formed a three-member committee to inquire into the mishap and it is supposed to submit its report within 10 days of the Niladri Bije. According to the Rath yatra SOP, 60 servitors were supposed to be present on Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, 50 on Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana and 70 on Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha on Rath Yatra. However, during the Adapa Bije Pahanda, more than 200 servitors were present on the Taladhwaja chariot.