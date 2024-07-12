Mobile phones banned on all three chariots, says new Jagannath temple administrator

BHUBANESWAR: No mobile phones will be allowed atop the three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, said chief administrator of Shree Jagannath temple Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

After taking over charge as the temple administrator on Friday, Padhee said any act of indiscipline on the chariots or during the rituals will be dealt with strictly. Overcrowding of the three chariots - Taladhwaja, Darpadala and Nandighosha - will also be prevented as only designated servitors would be allowed to remain on the chariots during the Bahuda, Niladri Bije and other rituals.

Amidst the row over the fall of Lord Balabhadra on 'charamala' during the Adapa Bije Pahandi on Tuesday, Padhee was appointed as the chief administrator of the temple in place of Vir Vikram Yadav on Thursday. It was alleged that overcrowding of the chariot by young sevayats, who carry mobile phones to create reels, was one of the reasons behind the mishap.