Mohan Charan Majhi presides over pre-budget meeting, discusses its size, schemes

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday initiated discussion on budget 2024-25 to be placed by him in the Assembly on July 25. Besides, he will also place the vote on account for three months to be effective from August 1.

Sources said the discussion was about whether to revise the budget from Rs 2,55,000 crore which was placed by the then BJD government on February 8. Several new schemes including Subhadra Yojana will be launched by the BJP government which will be reflected in the budget. Besides, the size of the second vote-on-account will also have to be decided by the government.

The previous BJD government had taken a vote on account of Rs 1,18,000 crore on February 8. The second vote-on-account will be effective till September 30. Sources said the government is faced with a dilemma on these accounts. The central budget to be placed on July 22 will have a major impact on these decisions.

Meanwhile, the chief minister will meet all the stakeholders like industry associations, farmers organisations, Opposition leaders, former Finance ministers and others relevant to the exercise on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, development commissioner Anu Garg, outgoing Finance secretary Vishal Dev and other officials attended the meeting.