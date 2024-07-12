Naveen Patnaik voices concern over pahandi mishap, seeks action

BHUBANESWAR: Expressing serious concern over the slipping of Lord Balabhadra during Adapa pahandi on July 9, leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take direct charge of such crucial matters and ensure that these type of incidents are not repeated.

In a letter to the chief minister, Naveen also took strong exception to the light comments made by some ministers on the incident and said this has doubled the grief of crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath. “Such an insensitive approach of the government could not assuage the wounded feelings of the Jagannath devotees,” he said.

Naveen said the unforeseen incident that took place when Bada Thakura (Lord Balabhadra) entered the Adapa Mandapa has deeply hurt the Jagannatha devotees all over the world. “I am also very deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident,” he added.

Stating that Jagannath is the supreme guardian Lord of Odia people and symbol of Odia Asmita, Naveen said the chief minister’s exemplary steps in this direction will reassure crores of devotees. The former chief minister said Lord Jagannath is the symbol of Odia Asmita and the defining identity of Odia people. The incident that happened during his pahandi this year is unheard of and unparalleled, he said and added the sight of Bada Thakura (Lord Balabhadra) falling face down during charamala pahandi was heart-wrenching.

Such an unfortunate incident was unheard of in the thousands of years of history of Rath Yatra, Naveen said and added it was impossible for the devotees of Lord Jagannath to believe what they were witnessing live on that day.

Lord Balabhadra’s idol slipped and fell on ‘charamala’ (makeshift ladder) while being taken by the servitors to the Adapa Mandapa inside Gundicha temple in pahandi procession on July 9 evening. Several servitors were injured in the mishap.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and Law minister Prithviraj Harichandan had described the incident as a ‘minor’ accident and ‘Lord’s divine play’.