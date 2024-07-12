Odisha: BJP worker found dead, family alleges murder

SONEPUR: Tension ran high in Birmaharajpur Assembly Constituency following the death of one Surath Naik of Phulchara village allegedly due to election related violence on Wednesday. His body was recovered by Birmaharajpur police on Thursday.

Family members of the deceased along with other residents blocked the main street in Birmaharajpur, demanding immediate justice. MLA Raghunath Jagdala joined the protesters and accused the police of inaction.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased’s son Dayanidhi Naik, Surath, a BJP worker was supposed to attend a meeting scheduled to be addressed by the MLA and deputy chief minister. But as the meeting got postponed Naik left the venue and went missing at around 6 pm on Wednesday. Dayanidhi also alleged that his father was last seen with a BJD leader. His sandals and shoes were later found near a riverside. However, the family alleged that despite the complaint, the police did not respond.

Dayanidhi has alleged that some BJD leaders and workers were involved in the incident and that his father was killed for political reasons. Jagdala expressed his condolences and assured the family that justice would be served. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also met the aggrieved family. Meanwhile, police recovered Surath’s body and initiated an investigation into the incident.