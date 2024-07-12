Odisha CM assures no recurrence of Puri incident, acknowledges Opposition's concerns

BHUBANESWAR: Responding to the letter of the leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that he was also deeply anguished by the unfortunate incident when Lord Balabhadra slipped on charamala during Adapa pahandi on July 9.

Majhi said soon after he came to know about the incident, he directed deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan to rush to Puri. “Besides, I had also directed everybody to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Stating that Lord Jagannath is not only the symbol of Odia Asmita, the chief minister said that he is the Lord of the entire Jagat (Universe). The rituals and system of worship of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra is rare in the world, he stated.

Your advice is accepted with honour, says Majhi to Naveen

Acknowledging that the incident during the Adapa pahandi has saddened devotees around the world, Majhi said, “It is also natural for you to be disturbed over it. I am also deeply saddened over such an incident,” he said.

The chief minister said he has taken the letter of the Opposition leader with all seriousness. “We all will complete the Gundicha Yatra and services of the deities properly. Your advise is always accepted with honour,” he added.