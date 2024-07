BHUBANESWAR: With soil transmitted helminths (STH), commonly known as intestinal worms, emerging as a significant public health concern, the state government has decided to go for a fresh round of mass deworming on August 10.

The drive will be conducted in 19 districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh and Puri.

Children and adolescents in the age group of 1 to 19 years and women of reproductive age from 20 to 24 years (non-pregnant, non-lactating) will be provided Albendazole (suspension or tablet).

Health department sources said lymphatic filariasis mass drug administration (LFMDA) will be conducted in some blocks of Angul, Bargarh and Dhenkanal etc., where only children in the age group of 1-2 years will be provided Albendazole suspension.